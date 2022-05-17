Letter: Stop wasting money on big ticket projects

When it comes to wasting taxpayer money, N.Y.S. could teach a seminar. The latest ideas are to roof over the Kensington Expressway, and build a new football stadium.

The idea to build the Kensington was first proposed in 1946 and it was completed in 1971.The idea was to speed up transit between downtown Buffalo and the suburbs. The cost was the elimination of scenic Humboldt parkway and the separation of neighbors. Now a half century later some are proposing turning back the clock to restore the past by roofing over part of the expressway.While it's not ideal living next to an expressway, it's not the Berlin wall or the N. Korean D.M.Z. Neighbor A can still meet with neighbor B through connecting streets and pedestrian walkways. It's questionable whether turning part of the Kensington into a tunnel will economically benefit anyone.

Apparently flush with money, New York state is willing to pony up $600 million, and Erie County $250 million to help the Pegulas build a new roofless stadium in the snow belt. If not, the threat persists that they might pack up their toys and move the team elsewhere. Some say a move would have a terrible economic impact on the area. Unless you're a building contractor, or stadium vendor, where's the impact? Would the Orchard Park bars lose that much business?

In case Albany politicos didn't get the memo, inflation is killing us. Every time you turn around the prices of food, gas, and pretty much everything are increasing faster than incomes can keep pace.

It would be more beneficial to shelve the above proposals in the same drawer they keep the plans to extend the Metro rail to the suburbs and build a second peace bridge. Instead, use the money to provide relief checks to New Yorkers who are struggling - like the economically disadvantaged and seniors living on a fixed income.

Time to get our priorities straight.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga