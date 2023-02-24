Well, it keeps happening. More mass shootings. It seems as though it is becoming a weekly event, yet nothing seems to change in the way we as a country try to reverse this trend. Let’s face it folks, your thoughts and prayers are not the answer.

There is a way that could make a difference. It involves not voting. Specifically, not voting for politicians, whether at the local, state or federal levels, who adamantly oppose any form of reasonable gun control reform. Their recalcitrant position only enables this seemingly continuous, senseless gun violence to continue. Violence, I may add, that is hurting the the reputation of all the many responsible gun owners.

So, if you are serious about change, you are in a position to do something about it. Otherwise, you are just part of the problem.

Gerald Scott

Buffalo