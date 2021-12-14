Letter: Stop using the word ‘Mafia’ in newspaper sports features

The News has started a deplorable practice: publishing poster-size Bills player photos emblazoned with the word Mafia.

When new acquaintances hear of my Sicilian heritage, I get remarks like “Ah, the Mafia, eh?,” accompanied by a wink and a smirk. Having never known anyone who ever had the slightest connection with the Mafia, I resent the implication. I also disdain the glorification of this evil organization by modern American culture, and am disappointed that often some of the glory is supplied by Sicilian-Americans.

Italian Magistrate Cesare Terranova, murdered in 1979, said “The Mafia is oppression, arrogance, greed, self-enrichment, power and hegemony above and against all others. It is not an abstract concept, or a state of mind, or a literary term … It is a criminal organization regulated by unwritten but iron and inexorable rules … The myth of a courageous and generous ‘man of honor’ must be destroyed, because a mafioso is just the opposite.”

I abhor the glorification of these thugs and murderers, enhanced by associating our beloved team with the term “Mafia” on Bills’ promotions and gear, and now on your sports pages.