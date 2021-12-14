Letter: Stop using the word ‘Mafia’ in newspaper sports features

The News has started a deplorable practice: publishing poster-size Bills player photos emblazoned with the word Mafia.
When new acquaintances hear of my Sicilian heritage, I get remarks like “Ah, the Mafia, eh?,” accompanied by a wink and a smirk. Having never known anyone who ever had the slightest connection with the Mafia, I resent the implication. I also disdain the glorification of this evil organization by modern American culture, and am disappointed that often some of the glory is supplied by Sicilian-Americans.
Italian Magistrate Cesare Terranova, murdered in 1979, said “The Mafia is oppression, arrogance, greed, self-enrichment, power and hegemony above and against all others. It is not an abstract concept, or a state of mind, or a literary term … It is a criminal organization regulated by unwritten but iron and inexorable rules … The myth of a courageous and generous ‘man of honor’ must be destroyed, because a mafioso is just the opposite.”
I abhor the glorification of these thugs and murderers, enhanced by associating our beloved team with the term “Mafia” on Bills’ promotions and gear, and now on your sports pages.
Some fans laugh it off or accept what they consider “all in good fun.” Do they know that the real Mafia murdered innocent people, even women and children?