 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Stop using the word ‘Mafia’ in newspaper sports features
0 comments

Letter: Stop using the word ‘Mafia’ in newspaper sports features

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

The News has started a deplorable practice: publishing poster-size Bills player photos emblazoned with the word Mafia.

When new acquaintances hear of my Sicilian heritage, I get remarks like “Ah, the Mafia, eh?,” accompanied by a wink and a smirk. Having never known anyone who ever had the slightest connection with the Mafia, I resent the implication. I also disdain the glorification of this evil organization by modern American culture, and am disappointed that often some of the glory is supplied by Sicilian-Americans.

Italian Magistrate Cesare Terranova, murdered in 1979, said “The Mafia is oppression, arrogance, greed, self-enrichment, power and hegemony above and against all others. It is not an abstract concept, or a state of mind, or a literary term … It is a criminal organization regulated by unwritten but iron and inexorable rules … The myth of a courageous and generous ‘man of honor’ must be destroyed, because a mafioso is just the opposite.”

I abhor the glorification of these thugs and murderers, enhanced by associating our beloved team with the term “Mafia” on Bills’ promotions and gear, and now on your sports pages.

Some fans laugh it off or accept what they consider “all in good fun.” Do they know that the real Mafia murdered innocent people, even women and children?

Regardless of how the Bills and the NFL misuse the term, I implore The News to use it only where it applies: in reference to the lowest of the low, and not in its sports features.

Angelo Coniglio

Amherst

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News