Sen. Joe Manchin uses “radical” like it’s a bad word. We need a radical climate agenda to meet federal greenhouse gas emissions goals and state law, and to save ourselves from the ravages of the climate crisis. Corporate profit desires do not prevail over this truth (“EPA airs first limits on pollution from existing plants,” May 12.)

New EPA pollution limits, carefully court-safe, and not going as far as would be environmentally ideal, parallel and reinforce the economics that are already favoring wind and solar power. During the first quarter of 2023, almost one-third of Britain’s electrical power was supplied by wind, outpacing gas for the first time. In the U.S., solar power has even greater potential. Gov. Kathy Hochul must encourage both.

The Inflation Reduction Act’s carbon capture and hydrogen investment are mere sops to the fossil fuel industry. Carbon capture, nowhere near a proven method, merely allows continued burning of fossil fuels. Even if smokestack emissions were trapped, where does the carbon go, and what of the massive levels of powerful methane that would continue to leak from pipelines and fracking fields?

Green hydrogen, produced by clean energy, would be a massive waste of electricity that could otherwise be used directly. Only tiny amounts of it could even be blended with natural gas without cracking pipes and risking explosion.

The grid has no preference whether it’s powered by climate-destroying fossil fuels or clean energy. Fearmongering about grid reliability is yet another fossil fuel industry myth.

Laura Grube

Buffalo