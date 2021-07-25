Letter: Stop touting misnamed ‘Critical Race Theory’

With respect to the comments on Critical Race Theory by the July 13 letter writer, I wish to comment that some of those of us “who staunchly oppose teaching Critical Race Theory” do so because we see it as a derivative of Critical Theory which has a Marxist origin, and whose purpose is to tear down our constitutional government.

To quote Jonathan Butcher and Mike Gonzales: “Critical Theory was from the start, an unremitting attack on Western Institutions and norms in order to tear them down.”

It is this hidden motive which must be unveiled and which calls for the staunchest possible opposition, in my opinion, since left unopposed Critical Race Theory, thrust on an unsuspecting America, is an existential threat to our republic and all the freedoms we hold dear.

The letter writer does not acknowledge this motive or origin of Critical Race Theory, in his comments.

Frank Notaro

Amherst