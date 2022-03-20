Letter: Stop this war criminal who is on a killing spree

While watching the world news of one creep deciding to blow up innocent people for his personal agenda, it strikes a nerve in me as an American and as a human. In World War II, countless thousands of American soldiers died to stop Hitler and promote freedom for all. Here it is 65 years later, in 2022, and we are seeing the same baseless autocracy of bombing innocent people by one person and a regime.

Nukes or not, I believe it is right to stand with NATO and prevent this person from exerting his evil will on humanity. If he is not stopped now, he will continue to advance his cause. It is time to fight for freedom and the right to life. It is time now to stop this war criminal from killing more humans.