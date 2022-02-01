Letter: Stop the continuing rise of antisemitism in America

The recent attack at the Congregation Beth Israel in Texas is yet another example of the unrelenting creep of antisemitism in the United States. It is hard to imagine that in the America of 2022 we would see an increase in hate crimes against Jewish people. Has history taught us nothing? Have we somehow forgotten the lessons of less than 80 years ago that showed us how antisemitic hate speech leads to horrible consequences? Somehow this deranged terrorist that attacked in Texas believed that a rabbi in New York City had the power to free a convicted terrorist serving 86 years for her action. That idea is beyond lunacy. It is the very product of the conspiracy of lies that is now sweeping our nation.
The ridiculous and dangerous notions that Jewish people are somehow controlling the weather, using space lasers or controlling society are spreading like metastatic cancer on the nation. This is not a right or left issue but rather an American issue. Looking for a political solution or finger-pointing is senseless, we as a society must put a stop to hate speech such as this at its roots. Sixty years ago the historian David Brion Davis noted “In environments shaken by bewildering social change, people find unity and meaning by conspiring against imaginary conspiracies.” We must find a path forward to combat the continued growth of these senseless but very dangerous imaginary conspiracy theories. Failing to learn our lessons from history can only lead to disaster.