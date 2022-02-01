Letter: Stop the continuing rise of antisemitism in America

The recent attack at the Congregation Beth Israel in Texas is yet another example of the unrelenting creep of antisemitism in the United States. It is hard to imagine that in the America of 2022 we would see an increase in hate crimes against Jewish people. Has history taught us nothing? Have we somehow forgotten the lessons of less than 80 years ago that showed us how antisemitic hate speech leads to horrible consequences? Somehow this deranged terrorist that attacked in Texas believed that a rabbi in New York City had the power to free a convicted terrorist serving 86 years for her action. That idea is beyond lunacy. It is the very product of the conspiracy of lies that is now sweeping our nation.