Letter: Stop tearing down our iconic structures

It’s funny how the older you get the more nostalgia takes over. One of my earliest recollections was walking down Jefferson Avenue with my grandma, heading past the old “Rock Pile,” on our way to the big supermarket right across the street. It was a magnificent site and should have been designated a national landmark. It was a sad day when our War Memorial Stadium was torn down. Just a few years earlier, the taxpayers funded upgrades and new seats.

In high school we went to the Memorial Auditorium many times. There was more sadness when that historic building was torn down.

It was not just public buildings that attracted the wrecking ball. When the bulldozers took down the house that grandma and grandpa had lived in for 30 years, it forced us to move to Cheektowaga. The big hole in the ground became the Kensington Expressway. The funny thing was that we now lived within a few blocks of a Route 33 interchange, yet dad drove straight down Genesee Street every day because it was a quicker drive to downtown.

Never went to the old Rich Stadium, until just recently. I just came back from the Garth Brooks concert. I was amazed at what an awesome place this is. The many millions of dollars spent in recent years on its upgrading was money well spent. It shows. It’s simply a beautiful venue.

Them, I remembered. It’s another landmark slated to be torn down. The politicians that approved the deal should be voted out of office, and required to return their salaries.

Then, I remembered yet another debacle. We paid for but never got the domed stadium in Bowmansville.

Instead of building back better, we should simply not tear things down in the first place. There is constant public opinion to save an unused grain elevator, yet few complain about the important stuff.

Are you more amazed at how things change, or how they stay the same?

James Seufert

Wheatfield