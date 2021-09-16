Letter: Stop targeting vital nursing home workers

As chronically ill persons residing in a nursing home, it is an abomination that whether we continue to live is now in the hands of meat-grinders in Albany.

To continue to suitably live, we have high skill-set-level professionals caring for us day in, and day out. These persons are not hamburger flippers. These are professionals who, like doctors, have been developing their skill sets for 10; in some instances 20, and in some instances, 30 years or better. This is why places as the Terrace View Long Term Care facility, which I am a resident of, has the Five Star reputation that it does have.

If the Albany meat-grinders have their way, in the neighborhood of two hundred of these high-level-professionals will be arbitrarily terminated at the end of September. The meat-grinders in Albany are using the choice to vaccinate; or not vaccinate, as the justification to turn this health care facility for the chronically ill into a nightmare.

Last year, these professionals were all front-line heroes.

Now, they are targeted for termination.

For this one resident, this is totally unacceptable.

Lou Marconi

Buffalo