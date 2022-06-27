Letter: Stop talking about the riot; focus on present dilemmas

A message to all media: I have a simple question – why are you so engulfed in the Jan. 6 uprising? I agree that it was an abomination against a symbol of our democracy, but what does it have to do with the current problems we have in our country today? Granted, Donald Trump may have incited the demonstration, but it has nothing to do with $5 gas prices, insurmountable price increases in grocery stores, as well as our country being on the cusp of a recession. Why is not the media questioning the policies of President Biden, who has led us into this dilemma? Why are they going after an individual who is no longer in power?
I am utterly confused – why are you giving headline stories which happened two years ago rather than going after the current powers that be which are paramount to altering our quality of life?
As a retired nurse manager, watching my 401(k) take a hit, which I have managed for 35 years, I ask, what is wrong with you? You give no attention to what is directly affecting the people of this country. Why do you insist on delving into the past? Please use the power of the press to improve the problems of the present. The past has nothing to do with what we are currently experiencing.
Jim Trzaska, RN
Lancaster