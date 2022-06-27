Letter: Stop talking about the riot; focus on present dilemmas

A message to all media: I have a simple question – why are you so engulfed in the Jan. 6 uprising? I agree that it was an abomination against a symbol of our democracy, but what does it have to do with the current problems we have in our country today? Granted, Donald Trump may have incited the demonstration, but it has nothing to do with $5 gas prices, insurmountable price increases in grocery stores, as well as our country being on the cusp of a recession. Why is not the media questioning the policies of President Biden, who has led us into this dilemma? Why are they going after an individual who is no longer in power?