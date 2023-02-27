As a retired teacher and grandmother, I have deep concerns when hearing about the use of suspensions in Buffalo Public Schools as described in recent Buffalo News articles. Every child has a right to a safe, supportive learning environment. Using policing and suspensions as primary methods of discipline violates that right. The Solutions Not Suspensions bill can end schools’ reliance on these carceral approaches that make schools a traumatic experience.

There are proven approaches addressing mental health, conflict resolution, violence prevention and for working with parents of misbehaving students. Student discipline should be tied to the lives of students, addressing root causes, which gives students, teachers and administrators the opportunity to move forward together. I had a student who started creating disturbances in class; when a school team used healing circles and team approaches to meet his needs, he was able to get back to behaving properly without suspension. Schools need funding to incorporate these approaches.

Overreliance on suspensions and policing has had devastating long-term consequences, especially for Black students, students with disabilities, and low-income students facing distress, disrupting their ability to learn, worsening racial and class disparities. New York must take action so that all students have equal opportunity to succeed through restorative disciplinary strategies that enable them to stay in school. The Solutions Not Suspensions bill will do that, providing resources for schools to hire more teachers, psychologists, and social workers, and to use suspension only as a last resort.

Sally Zelasko

Orchard Park