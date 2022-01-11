Letter: Stop rewarding landlords who destroy our history

I will never understand the powers in Buffalo, and never understand why it never changes, ever. Buffalo makes a few steps forward, and then we are right back where we were in the last century. We reward lousy landlords over and over. Those who do not take care of the buildings worthy of our national heritage are routinely offered emergency demolition, even when there is no emergency, after years and years of neglect or worse by the landlord. Why?

The Great Northern grain elevator lost part of a wall – yes, it did-but all the bricks are in a pile where they fell next to the wall – how possibly is that a danger to people across the street? The rest of the wall did not fall in the 70 mph winds. The sheathing at the top – yes, that could be a danger, so secure it. It doesn’t need to be knocked down. We even had someone willing to buy the whole structure and renovate it. But the landlord couldn’t be bothered. And the city as always gave in. Buffalo accepts the testimony of the landlord’s engineers who have a clear conflict of interest, but not the data from engineers who are not in the pay of ADM. These people should not be allowed to help destroy the nation’s heritage. God save Buffalo.