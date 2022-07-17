Letter: Stop punishing responsible gun owners for shootings

We see these homicidal maniacs on the fringes of society, boasting on websites about killing and destruction. We need to identify those cases who want to wage war on the rest of us. Some of them are the Travis Bickle’s of the world, whose twisted motives and anger cannot be easily unraveled. Many others are neo-confederates and dead-enders who want to re-fight the Civil War to reestablish Jim Crow racism and totalitarianism. Those people are rooting for Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin.

The blunder being made every day is the mistaken assumption that most gun owners are potential killers. But we’re not the enemy. We obey the law and we want these maniacal killers found and dealt with just like anyone. The jerks walking through stores showing off their guns are fringe elements trying to intimidate others. Responsible gun owners don’t do that. Don’t forget that the overwhelming number of gun owners are not National Rifle Association members.

If you total up the number of suspects accused of mass shootings in America, I suspect the number is only a few hundred, maybe a few thousand at most. But it’s still only a infinitesimal percentage of the millions of law-abiding gun owners.

Many people have demonized the shooting sports. I get that. But blaming all gun owners for mass shootings is like blaming all motorcycle riders for the crimes perpetrated by some biker gang.

We’re not insane killers acting out their murderous fantasies on society. We’re shooting at tin cans, paper targets and game animals. Don’t jump on the paranoia train and blame all the gun owners.

Bob Catalano

Derby