Once again I saw an idiot riding a dirt bike on South Park Avenue in South Buffalo. He was doing wheelies as he was driving down the street. What is the matter with these people? Don’t they realize that they are not only risking their lives but also the lives of other people? You do not own the streets. If they want to do things like that then take it to a racetrack. We do not need them to wreak havoc on the road.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said on the news that motorists need to look out for motorcycles. Well, he is half right. Not only do the motorists need to look out but so do the motorcyclists. Having a motorcycle does not give them the right to cut around cars and act like a clown. I don’t know when or if it will happen, but some kind of law needs to be made to get dirt bikes and crotch rockets off the streets. If they insist on riding something like that then take them where these vehicles belong … off-road or on a racetrack.