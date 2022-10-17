Letter: Stop painting all GOP with the same old brush

I turned to the opinion page and began reading Everybody’s Column Thursday, Oct 13 submissions. One entry titled “Voting for Republicans out of habit is senseless” had me shaking my head. The author began with the name calling and labeling of anyone that supports or votes for a Republican. It started that way and the laundry list continued until the end.

I’m amazed at the venom of which this person possessed. It is not hard to see the source of division in this country with that much anger built up. Not everything is as it appears a wise man once said. Those that believe others’ differing views are evil because they don’t agree really need to do a bit of self examination.

The plethora of executive orders cancelled on the current president’s first day in office showed a lack of wisdom and looked more like a adolescent with a jealous rage to wipe the slate clean rather than evaluate the good and bad. Now here we sit with big problems and no solutions due to name calling and labeling. The very thing that many disliked about the former president are engaging in the exact same behavior. News flash, shameless pandering for votes like the dictatorial “student loan debt forgiveness” is a shining example of the behavior that author accuses every Republican of. I shake my head at the ignorance of the facts and lack of objectivity on many that can’t be bothered to walk 360 degrees around a subject and make an intelligent assessment, but rather paint all who oppose with the same brush. That sounds a little bit like a dictatorship and “my way or the highway.” Government by the people for the people has lost its way and it’s only “the people” that can repair it.