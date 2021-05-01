Letter: Stop nursing home abuse by standing up for our seniors

I am continuously amazed when businesses choose profit over the wellbeing of human beings. But nursing homes continuously make this choice.

My mother-in-law is currently receiving services in a facility following a debilitating fall. Because of Covid-19, we cannot enter the facility but our “window visits” give us a view of her lifestyle.

Her room is a mess. There is clothing, towels and food strewn about. During our last visit, she was not wearing pants because she didn’t have any clean clothing. Recently, she told me that she needed lotion because someone had stolen all of her lotion.

My mother-in-law is cognitively able. She was able to tell us when a nurse threw her against a wall when changing her clothes when she is left in bed until 10 a.m. because the facility is short staffed and operating with only two staff people per unit on the weekends.

But what of the others? Many of the residents of the facility are nonverbal. What is happening to these folks?