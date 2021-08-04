Letter: Stop mistreating unvaxxed, and maybe they will comply

I roll my eyes every time I see another syndicated story about “Rural Americans’” refusal to get the vaccine. Its attributed to social media misinformation and Fox News, but the problem goes deeper than that. In fact, looking at data, they aren’t even the most reluctant group to get the vaccine, but they get the lion’s share of the scorn.

I’m not writing in defense of myself. I’ve been fully vaccinated since March, I dislike country music and NASCAR and lived in Manhattan for a time. However it seems clear to me why this group doesn’t seem to care about getting vaccinated. Because it upsets us.

Watch the transformation of satirist Sacha Baron Cohen. He makes a living off ridiculing poor (white) people then goes back home to his mansion. Saturday Night Live and Stephen Colbert are limited to making jokes about people still holding the old beliefs such as the elderly, the less educated, the rural and religious, the provincial and powerless. The segment of CNN’s Don Lemon with Wajahat Ali and Rick Wilson’s contempt for these people is almost enough to make one switch parties.