Letter: Stop mistreating unvaxxed, and maybe they will comply

I roll my eyes every time I see another syndicated story about “Rural Americans’” refusal to get the vaccine. Its attributed to social media misinformation and Fox News, but the problem goes deeper than that. In fact, looking at data, they aren’t even the most reluctant group to get the vaccine, but they get the lion’s share of the scorn.
I’m not writing in defense of myself. I’ve been fully vaccinated since March, I dislike country music and NASCAR and lived in Manhattan for a time. However it seems clear to me why this group doesn’t seem to care about getting vaccinated. Because it upsets us.
Watch the transformation of satirist Sacha Baron Cohen. He makes a living off ridiculing poor (white) people then goes back home to his mansion. Saturday Night Live and Stephen Colbert are limited to making jokes about people still holding the old beliefs such as the elderly, the less educated, the rural and religious, the provincial and powerless. The segment of CNN’s Don Lemon with Wajahat Ali and Rick Wilson’s contempt for these people is almost enough to make one switch parties.
While attending Buffalo Public High Schools in a multiculturally diverse environment, what brought us together was the ability to laugh at ourselves with each other. True friendship and assimilation can’t work if we constantly walk on eggshells and treat each other differently.
These people are suffering the same afflictions of poverty, abuse, neglect and fatherless homes as those in the inner cities. When you take away someone’s dignity on a nightly basis, they don’t care anymore about helping you make the world a better place. They want to rub some salt back in your wounds. This bullying is accepted and even thought of as good. Maybe try offering them an olive branch of dignity instead?
David Szprygada
Tonawanda