Letter: Stop messing around, build a domed stadium

It’s time for the Buffalo Bills to get into the present century. It’s time for this city to think of building a dome. Ralph Wilson Jr. back in the day did not want a dome, but times have changed in new stadiums. Do we have to keep playing in other teams’ stadiums because of the snow weather? A Super Bowl will never come here because the powers to be cannot agree with one another. Secondly, we, the public who pay for the stadium, have no say in the location or design of future stadiums. In other words, they put the money in their pockets and we get punished. It’s time to get with the times and not this macho snow mentality and put away the snow shovels and build us a dome.

John Jendrysek

Orchard Park

