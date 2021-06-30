Letter: Stop making excuses for Amherst Supervisor

The Buffalo News editorial making excuses for Amherst Supervisor Kulpa, in an election year, should be considered embarrassing. The newspaper should have the best interest in people’s rights not politician’s excuses.

Don’t tell us to, “simmer down.” tell Kulpa to stop using the pandemic and “furniture” as an excuse to not have in-person meetings. Residents are fed up with his lies and excuses.

Kulpa has had in-person meetings concerning the sale of park and recreational land for commercial development, so why not with residents? If the Village of Williamsville can hold in-person meetings, and their building is less than 100 yards away, why can’t Amherst?

The News needs to speak up for all Amherst taxpayers, liberals and conservatives, instead of trying to defend Kulpa’s embarrassing excuses. The News needs to start investigating the excessive spending and destruction of Amherst greenspace. Good government is open government. Keeping Amherst closed is bad government.

Judith Colton

Amherst