Letter: Stop making excuses and just get the shot

I do not understand why people who are on the front line and see what this terrible virus is doing, won’t get their vaccinations. In my opinion they are not only putting their patients at risk but also their family and friends. I understand some religions don’t believe in putting foreign substances etc., into their bodies, but this virus is a threat to public health and well-being. It is a simple poke or two in the arm and you are done. The side effects are very minimal.