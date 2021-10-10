Letter: Stop making excuses and just get the shot

I do not understand why people who are on the front line and see what this terrible virus is doing, won’t get their vaccinations. In my opinion they are not only putting their patients at risk but also their family and friends. I understand some religions don’t believe in putting foreign substances etc., into their bodies, but this virus is a threat to public health and well-being. It is a simple poke or two in the arm and you are done. The side effects are very minimal.
Stop listening to other people and get this done. You are the only one who can save your life. If you happen to lose your job, it is your own fault and not the fault of your employer. Please stop all this nonsense and use the brains that you were born with. Get the shot. Enough said.
Paul Murphy
West Seneca