Letter: Stop infringing on rights of citizens to own guns

I am a gun owner, and no I don’t love guns. I save love for human relationships like my family, my friends, and my country (which is made up of human beings I either agree with or agree to disagree with). I believe every person who can legally and physically do so should carry a firearm to protect themselves and innocent people around them. I don’t believe in meaningless laws that restrict the Second Amendment. Example, the SAFE Act. If you have a semiautomatic rifle with a pistol grip you have to register it. So replace your pistol-gripped assault rifle with a regular stock and don’t register it. It is now 50-state legal. Same rifle same capabilities just a different stock. How does that law make us safer?

The Constitution allows us as citizens to be armed. It is not the place for people who represent the government to tell us what we can or cannot own in regards to arms, when the Constitution says “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” The only reason we have a Constitution and a Bill of Rights is to protect the rights of all. Do your research, see what other countries do about high suicide rates, and social violence before passing senseless laws that waste money and accomplish nothing. It may open your eyes.