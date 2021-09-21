Letter: Stop funding reductions, raise direct support wages

On Sept. 14, New York State Sen. John Mannion held a public hearing on the workforce crisis in the system overseen and funded by the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD). Witnesses from across the state gave testimony to how serious it is not having enough direct support professionals to staff group homes, day programs, and people in the community with intellectual and developmental disabilities. As impacted parents we have been advocating about this issue for years and it is now threatening the health and safety for these individuals.

We were particularly moved by B.J. Stasio, a friend, a person with a disability, and a Western New Yorker. As president of the Self-Advocacy Association of New York State, he provided compelling testimony to how serious this situation is currently for him personally and the many people he represents. As the first invited witness he shared how not having staff help has affected his health and quality of life as he lives independently with his wife and with his work life. His impassioned testimony certainly moved the senators present and those in the hearing room how much our government’s failure to help the DSP’s salaries stay well above the minimum wage as it was more than 10 years ago. B.J. asked advocates present to rise up together against this injustice.