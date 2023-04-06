With all the tragedies that are happening in our country, school shootings, crime going amok in our cities, open borders, big fentanyl crisis, homelessness, mental illness, threat of nuclear war, China and Russia on the move, train derailments, tornados, inflation, and the list goes on and on, I still can’t wrap my head around how these politicians and the media still are focused on Donald Trump. I mean big time. They are totally obsessed with him. Wake up people and address the real problems in this country before it’s too late. We are getting so tired of dealing with tragedy after tragedy. It seems there is no end to this madness. Politicians were voted in by the people. Now do your job and start protecting the American people.