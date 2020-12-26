Letter: Stop feeding the deer, or risk the consequences

This has been going through my mind the past few days after an incident that I had at one of the local parks, I won’t go into specifics, but it deals with feeding of wildlife in parks.

It is illegal to feed deer in New York State. It carries a fine and a possible stint in jail. Remember the woman that kept feeding the deer at Stiglmeier Park, she ended up getting arrested and going to jail.

People seem to think this rule doesn’t apply to them. They feel that deer are large dogs and are their special pets. They are not. Feeding them bird seed, peanuts, cereal, bread or whatever other junk you decide to feed them is not good for them.

Feeding the deer this junk makes them look for food from people, causes disease and illness from the crap they are fed. In the process of feeding the deer you make them a nuisance, which ends up in getting them killed.

The deer think all people are going to feed them, so they run to whomever they see and look for food. Not all people are thrilled to have deer come up to them.