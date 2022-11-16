Letter: Stop eating turkeys at Thanksgiving dinner

A My View piece recently published in The News referenced a Thanksgiving dinner suitable for vegetarians, vegans and pescatarians. The column was very well written. Now I’d like to share some thoughts about the holiday.

First, tofu turkeys (yes, they can be odd tasting) aren’t the only turkey alternatives around these days. Other plant-based options, including “roasts”, exist. Check out the natural foods sections in local supermarkets, or in health food stores. Also, a cornucopia of meat-free side dishes can be enough to satisfy just about anyone, not merely those who abstain from eating meat.

I feel disheartened, especially during holiday seasons, that turkeys are treated as commodities rather than sentient beings.

For instance, turkey bowling is popular in some bowling alleys, schools and grocery stores. In this so-called “sport”, a frozen turkey is used as a bowling ball.

Many people commonly refer to Thanksgiving as “Turkey Day.” I hear it every year: “Have a happy Turkey Day!” I probably said similar things, long ago – before I realized that by doing so, I was objectifying turkeys.

Domestic turkeys have warm, nurturing personalities, they form friendships, and are bright and social. Turkeys are deserving of our care and respect.

People love their pets, yet most of us don’t give a second thought to extending this feeling to turkeys and other animals. It’s this disconnection that perpetuates a lack of compassion for all beings.

This Thanksgiving and going forward, I suggest that people take the compassionate route: Let the turkeys be.

Steve Albertson

Tonawanda

