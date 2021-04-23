Letter: Stop doing business with noncompliant stores

I recently went into a nursery that I have frequented for years now. During my last visit there was a customer without a mask on and he was also standing in line two to three feet behind me. I turned around and asked him to please step back. He responded by simply moving closer. Not the response I was expecting.

Anyway, the way I see it, if I’m wrong about the need to wear a mask and practice social distancing I’m at most inconveniencing myself by having to wear a mask for the typical 15 to 30 minutes I’m in a store. I also do not believe that standing two to three feet apart instead of six feet makes the checkout line move any faster. Personally, I believe that the potential benefits of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing far outweighs the convenience of and risks created by not wearing a mask and not social distancing. I’d rather be inconvenienced for a bit instead of potentially being responsible for someone’s illness or death.