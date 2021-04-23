Letter: Stop doing business with noncompliant stores

I recently went into a nursery that I have frequented for years now. During my last visit there was a customer without a mask on and he was also standing in line two to three feet behind me. I turned around and asked him to please step back. He responded by simply moving closer. Not the response I was expecting.
Anyway, the way I see it, if I’m wrong about the need to wear a mask and practice social distancing I’m at most inconveniencing myself by having to wear a mask for the typical 15 to 30 minutes I’m in a store. I also do not believe that standing two to three feet apart instead of six feet makes the checkout line move any faster. Personally, I believe that the potential benefits of wearing a mask and practicing social distancing far outweighs the convenience of and risks created by not wearing a mask and not social distancing. I’d rather be inconvenienced for a bit instead of potentially being responsible for someone’s illness or death.
But everyone is entitled to his opinion. So, what can we do? Talk with your feet. If you find a business sympathetic to customers who do not believe in mask wearing and social distancing stop shopping at their business. Find another business that is serious about enforcing face masks and social distancing. If you disagree with me, continue to shop at this store. In most cases, nothing speaks louder to businesses than losing sales (money). Talk with your feet.