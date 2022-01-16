Letter: Stop destruction of our precious ‘water’s edge’

Responding to the Jan. 13 Another Voice stating, “Entertainment and nature can coexist on the water’s edge,” sent by Kevin Horrigan, head of marketing for People Inc. – that is true if you can comprehend the truth that nature is, can be and should be entertainment in itself. And no one has asked the current inhabitants who live there already, the birds, insects, trees, natural grasses, deer and small animals, if they agree with this. They certainly were not asked and those who know and understand their importance to the ecology of the region certainly do, are not being listened to and disagree with his ideas.