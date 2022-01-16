Letter: Stop destruction of our precious ‘water’s edge’

Responding to the Jan. 13 Another Voice stating, “Entertainment and nature can coexist on the water’s edge,” sent by Kevin Horrigan, head of marketing for People Inc. – that is true if you can comprehend the truth that nature is, can be and should be entertainment in itself. And no one has asked the current inhabitants who live there already, the birds, insects, trees, natural grasses, deer and small animals, if they agree with this. They certainly were not asked and those who know and understand their importance to the ecology of the region certainly do, are not being listened to and disagree with his ideas.
An amphitheater is not nature, it is the antithesis of nature, and will not enhance the nature that is already there. In fact, will deter those who love a healthy walk, bike or even fishing, by ruining the place by adding noise, pollution, traffic – not to mention parking lots, restrooms, concession stands, etc., that will be pushed in there as well. When are we going to wake up to our serious environmental crisis? Please for our children’s sake, stop this madness.
Kate Soudant
Buffalo