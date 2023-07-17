Does it matter who you are in America and how much money you have to defend yourself?

Picture you having classified documents in your possession. What do you think would happen to you?

I am a Republican and I cannot understand why more Republican politicians refuse to speak up against Donald Trump.

You, as a politician, swore to uphold the laws of the United States, but yet you criticize the government.

I was a New York State trooper for 25 years and it worries me when people criticize the justice system in the United States.

Show me another country in the world with a better system then the United States.

Richard Kurek

Middleport