Letter: Stop complaining about the overtime rule

Let me start by saying I am not a Bills or a Chiefs fan. Also I would like to see the overtime rule in the NFL changed. With that being said the Bills fans need to stop whining about the current rule. In fact the Chiefs proposed a rule change in 2019 after they were beat by the Patriots the same way. It never came up for a vote due to lack of support from the other owners. If the Bills had won the coin toss and scored the touchdown how many Bills fans would be writing in complaining that Patrick Mahomes should have had another possession. Why isn’t there any talk about the Bills decision to cover the sidelines in the final 13 seconds when the Chiefs had three timeouts and could use the whole field? Or why Buffalo never used a timeout in overtime to give their defense a rest and make sure everyone was on the same page? Or how about get a stop in overtime and the discussion is over. Cincinnati is a good example.