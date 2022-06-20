Letter: Stop complaining about gas prices

This Fourth of July commemorates the 246th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. It was a radical, inspiring document. The signers faced certain death if they were captured. Everyone should read it. It proclaimed that “all men are created equal.”

The Declaration later referred to native Americans as “merciless Native Savages,” Eight years later, the Constitution considered Blacks to be three-fifths human. Women were not allowed to vote until 1920. The Framers were racist and sexist. The fight for equality continues.

In spite of this, the concept of true freedom and democracy inspires people to sacrifice everything, including their lives. The Encampment at Valley Forge saw 2000 Soldiers die of disease. The Civil War cost 620,000 Americans. World War II cost 405,399 Americans. Freedom isn’t cheap.

Today, the fight for freedom is in Ukraine. We have seen them sacrifice their lives homes and even their families. Right now, they are fighting Vladimir Putin’s merciless armies. Putin intends to re-establish the Soviet Union.

There is no guarantee he would stop at Ukraine or Eastern Europe.

Some say Donald Trump would have prevented the invasion. I saw what happened in Syria, Hong Kong and to American resident Jamal Khashoggi. Trump weakened NATO. If Trump was President, Ukraine would be conquered.

The War in Ukraine is causing some discomfort here, in the form of higher gas prices, shortages and inflation. When you compare these minor inconveniences to the true sacrifices made for freedom, We should stop complaining and use less.

William O'Connor

Grand Island