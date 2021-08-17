Letter: Stop bothering people who say ‘no’ to vaccine

In response to an Aug. 6 letter telling those who have legitimate concerns about the recently politicized Covid-19 “vaccine” to “grow up,” isn’t part of growing up the ability to think and make decisions in one’s own best interests?

I just recently came across a news article or two in which the doctor who offered hydroxychloroquine as a method of countering the Covid-19 virus intends now to sue a major “news” network for its mischaracterization of her and her work. Isn’t part of journalism to present various perspectives and allow the audience to come to their own conclusions?

Some of us choose not to get “the jab,” others have gotten their dosages, and others of us are in between the same. Whether one chooses to get said “jab” or not should indeed be his or her own choice, the rest of us should respect said decision, and then let common sense dictate how we go about things.

Really and truly, the virtue-signaling and other like “holier-than-thou” attitudes from those championing the “jab” need to cease and desist, starting now and for evermore. In case anyone has forgotten the wise words of Benjamin Franklin, here they are: “Anyone who chooses to cede a little liberty in exchange for security will end up with neither.” Liberty first!

Lloyd Marshall Jr.

Lockport