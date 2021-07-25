Letter: Stop blaming guns for criminal actions

Gun violence is a misnomer. It should be “the criminal misuse of firearms.” Guns can’t kill people in and of themselves. Someone has to aim the gun and pull the trigger. The shooter is responsible, not the gun.

In the July 13 Buffalo News, a writer asks why gun manufacturers are exempted from lawsuits for the mayhem their products produce. Well, it’s because gun manufacturers have no control over what the end user does with their product. It’s not too difficult to understand. Look at it another way. Suppose a criminal stabs someone with a knife. Should we sue the knife manufacturer? Should automobile manufacturers be held accountable for car accidents when the driver is at fault?