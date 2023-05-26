My family always had firearms, so I got used to being around them as a kid. My uncle took me shooting when I was young and instilled in me a healthy reverence for the power and potential of a firearm. He never told me not to touch the firearm; rather, his approach was that you run the risk of injuring yourself or someone else if you handle a firearm without the appropriate training and respect for the weapon. He made sure that I was aware of the repercussions that would result from my reckless handling of a firearm. He would then set up a target and make it safe for me to shoot at it. Now that I’m older, I have a much better understanding of the implications of improperly handling a firearm and the responsibility that comes with it.