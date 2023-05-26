My family always had firearms, so I got used to being around them as a kid. My uncle took me shooting when I was young and instilled in me a healthy reverence for the power and potential of a firearm. He never told me not to touch the firearm; rather, his approach was that you run the risk of injuring yourself or someone else if you handle a firearm without the appropriate training and respect for the weapon. He made sure that I was aware of the repercussions that would result from my reckless handling of a firearm. He would then set up a target and make it safe for me to shoot at it. Now that I’m older, I have a much better understanding of the implications of improperly handling a firearm and the responsibility that comes with it.
To blame the firearm for injuries sustained is equivalent to blaming Ford for injuries sustained when an intoxicated driver is behind the wheel of a vehicle. If a drunk gets behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang and kills 10 people at a bus stop on Broadway, the drunk is charged, and the car is impounded. However, given that a motor vehicle was used, you won’t hear Brian Higgins screaming from the rooftops that all Ford Mustangs should be prohibited, Kathy Hochul won’t be sharing a speech at the epicenter of the alleged crime and there will be no financial assistance delivered to Buffalo for the purpose of revitalization. All of these things are due to the fact that a motor vehicle was used to kill, not a gun.
It makes no difference whether 10 people are killed as a result of someone using a gun or 10 people are killed as a result of someone using a car; in either scenario, people end up dead.
Ron Tebo
West Seneca