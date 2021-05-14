Letter: Stock market churns during global pandemic

The stock market. Those in the know, know the stock market! When things for corporate America turn a little badly, the stock market turns sheepish and runs far and fast away. Nearly 600,000 Americans had died from the pandemic, yet the stock market was booming. But when you mess with the flow of petroleum, you’ve gone too far. At the time of this writing, May 11. the Dow is down 521 points.
The stock market profited well from the deaths of six-hundred thousand regular people; however, you dare not mess with the unrestricted flow of petroleum, warns the stock market.
History has shown that evil always climbs to the top of the power structure until goodness eventually prevails and the historic versus economic cycle starts again.
Well, evil is a-knockin’; but maybe things will be different this time, huh?
Robert J. Wegrzynowski
Medina