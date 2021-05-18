Letter: Stimulus unemployment covers part of the story

Is it possible that a major issue behind restaurant, retail and other service workers not returning to jobs they lost pre-pandemic is due to them seeking more stable professions that provide some benefits? Many had to leave the area or move back home with families due to job loss. These workers were the first to lose their jobs last year and many of them are seeking work in other fields or closer to their home base. It seems obvious that the stimulus unemployment benefit is not the only reason people aren’t returning to those jobs.