Letter: Still speeding in S. Buffalo; something needs to get done

For 26 years we lived on Pries Avenue in South Buffalo. The last few years we were there I tried desperately to get help in trying to curtail the speeding on that street. The police, Common Council and even the South Buffalo councilman ignored my request.

I wrote letters and even made phone calls to get help. There were at least three accidents with minor injuries of which I was aware. I packed up and moved out of the city in late 2020.

On Easter Sunday we went to dinner at our friend’s house. While there at least three cars went speeding up and down the street.

I have a lot of friends who still live there. There are times when they are scared to back out of their driveway or even cross the street or let their children play out front.

I heard that speed humps were being placed on other streets in South Buffalo. Why is Pries Avenue being ignored?

What will it take to resolve this problem?

Does someone have to be seriously injured or killed before you people in authority take any action. Come on, wake up and give the people on Pries some help before it is too late.

Paul J. Murphy

West Seneca