Several months ago, two sixth-grade girls formed a research team to determine if life (microbial) exists on the Moon. Life, of course, would be possible only if water was to be found on the Moon. They gathered notebooks, sea water, fresh water, Petri dishes, camera, and other items. With oversight and guidance of the science teacher, they worked on their project with boundless enthusiasm.

Awaiting their presentation at a local science fair, they jumped with joy: on 27 March 2023 a team of 28 scientists co-authored a report, "A solar wind-derived water reservoir on the Moon hosted by impact glass beads" in the prestigious journal Nature Geoscience that they had discovered water that had been trapped in tiny beads of glass found in soil on the surface of the Moon.

Soil samples that had been collected two years previously by a robot, and returned to Earth, had been examined in a laboratory using diverse state-of-the-art technologies. The published article supports prior observations and suggests that most of the Moon’s surface harbors water in one form or another.

Is the investigation by the two girls not a declaration as to the importance of academic programs of four closely connected areas of study: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM)? Shared theory and practices of these areas will foster career development of future professionals. Let us thank our STEM teachers for their dedication and scholarship, emphasize the importance of science fairs, and encourage youngsters to commit to innovative, self-driven, long-term projects.

John Pauly

Amherst