Letter: Stefanik is simply another Trump lackey

Once again Republican apologists for former President Donald Trump cannot seem to rein in their appalling and jingoistic behavior by out-casting one of the GOP’s more “normal” representatives, Liz Cheney, and installing, anointing, and putting on a sand pedestal another lackey for a loser and propagator of the Big Lie, Elise Stefanik.
Stefanik actually pledging allegiance to Trump is incredible yet how can this word convey what it should describe? Simply, it means too implausible to believe.
But here we are. Besides blithely repeating Fox sound bites of “radical far-left socialist agenda,” her role in Republican messaging will be made easier with Tom Reed silently capitulating and Chris Jacobs’ silly-spewing of “reckless spending” that their districts and other Republicans have benefited from.
Forty-one percent of Stefanik’s district households cannot meet basic needs so I wonder how the reckless spending will assist with that statistic.
With Trump’s historical comment on his “great and unmatched wisdom,” Reed has found comfort in deferring to “collective wisdom.” Nice. We all know how history will remember Jacobs, so enough said. I would love an answer to how “our conference, you know, loves the policies that we got through him.” And those were … what again? Stefanik herself criticized many of Trump’s policies, his alleged accomplishments, and his personal behavior.
But she is somehow all in, as is Jacobs. Some of her constituents in the North country are disheartened at her decision to lie continuously and aggressively. Now who does that sound like? Stefanik claims her district is “the story of growth of the Republican party” and that is … what again? Folks who lie? And whoa to Brian Higgins who has to somehow work with her “strictly based on issues, on substance, not on politics.” Right.
The destructive behavior of Trump is what has destroyed our country and our at least trying to work together. Fealty, idolatry, and silence all contributed to fascism’s rise in Germany.
Would that folks who think remaining silent is helpful. Kudos to Cheney to continue to bring honor and discomfort in speaking truth to the lies.
Deanne Plonka
Buffalo