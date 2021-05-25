Letter: Stefanik is simply another Trump lackey

Once again Republican apologists for former President Donald Trump cannot seem to rein in their appalling and jingoistic behavior by out-casting one of the GOP’s more “normal” representatives, Liz Cheney, and installing, anointing, and putting on a sand pedestal another lackey for a loser and propagator of the Big Lie, Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik actually pledging allegiance to Trump is incredible yet how can this word convey what it should describe? Simply, it means too implausible to believe.

But here we are. Besides blithely repeating Fox sound bites of “radical far-left socialist agenda,” her role in Republican messaging will be made easier with Tom Reed silently capitulating and Chris Jacobs’ silly-spewing of “reckless spending” that their districts and other Republicans have benefited from.

Forty-one percent of Stefanik’s district households cannot meet basic needs so I wonder how the reckless spending will assist with that statistic.