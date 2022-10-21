Letter: Steelers fan feels #Buffalove as crowd comes to his aid

I was born and raised around the Pittsburgh Area and am therefore a lifelong Steelers fan. Around 15 years ago, I fell down a hole and injured my back. I am 66 years old and, over time, have been slowly losing the strength in my legs, therefore limiting my activities. One item on my bucket list was to attend one last Steelers football game. I traveled from Madison, Wis., to Buffalo and watched my team get slaughtered … that’s the way it goes. I was surrounded by Bills fans who, as you can guess, loved the game. Their passion for their team would be hard to match. I had to leave at the beginning of the fourth quarter to give me time to struggle out of the stadium with my weak legs. Unfortunately, my legs weren’t working for me and I was unable to get up the steps. I can’t tell you how many Bills fans reached out, took my hands, held me up, and assisted me up the steps; keep in mind I am wearing my Steelers shirt. Being from Wisconsin, I am not privy to the reputation Buffalo fans have in the surrounding areas. Don’t ever let anyone think the passion Buffalo has for their teams compromises their kindness and compassion for fellow humans. The benevolence I received from your fans I will never forget. If you ever get negative press about your fans, have them contact me; I will set them straight.