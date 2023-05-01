After reading The Buffalo News articles recently reporting $4.67 million paid by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to settle lawsuits, this jumps out to me as stealing funds that should be spent on researching cancer, not rewarding lawyers and poorly performing former employees.

This really hits home as our family has witnessed firsthand the value of this great institution, with the intensive care and cancer treatment our loving wife and mother have received from Roswell in the last year. We are so lucky to be able to access these lifesaving services right in our own backyard in Buffalo.

We, along with several other donors, donate funds and/or provide volunteer services to support the mission of Roswell, and while there are never enough funds yet to kill or completely control this disease, reducing the foundation funds for any skeptical reason is very disturbing.

The article highlights “three women who are among 15 former employees who have filed lawsuits since 2015. Roswell Park has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of those cases. Of the remaining nine lawsuits, three former employees were unsuccessful in their legal cases, while six are ongoing.” The claim of gender or racial discrimination seems to be the basis for an easy win today. While some cases may be proven, most of the cases all over the country today invite bandwagon individuals, eager to cash in on unproven perceptions.

My career management experience qualifies me to reflect on how good performers succeed and poor performers look to blame others. Somehow the latter seems to be a key characterization of the lawsuits cited in these articles.

My purpose is not to undermine the legal system, even though it obviously needs some adjustments. But the real focus is to restore faith in this great institution and put these millions of dollars into clinical cancer research and not in the hands of the legal system.

James R. Ahrens

Lancaster