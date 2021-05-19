Letter: Stay on the right track with editorial stances

Kudos, again, to the editorial staff on the mention of the settlement monies due New York State and how they should be spent, as opposed to placed in the general fund. I’ve been critical of the paper’s stance on this for right or wrong, and today presents hope for those of us looking for responsible government. So, thanks, for the second time in a week.
Go for three and point out how much junk is in President Biden’s “American rescue” plan and I’ll most likely fall over dead.
Vincent Morabito
Williamsville