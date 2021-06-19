Letter: Statistics show reality of ‘white privilege’

It is unfortunate that letter writer Mark Clark finds the phrase white privilege “extremely racist.” His definition of privilege includes “a special advantage.”
This doesn’t have to mean handouts. According to Marie Beecham, “Privilege isn’t the presence of perks and benefits. It’s the absence of obstacles and barriers.”
While Clark may have worked hard his whole life to achieve success, did he do so while being Black? Americans who aren’t white face additional barriers to success that are not present for white Americans.
In 2019, Black workers with a college degree had a similar unemployment rate to white workers with only a high school degree and were much more likely to be underemployed, working jobs they were overqualified for. This is white privilege.
While white and Black people use marijuana at the same rate, Black people (and especially Black boys) are arrested and imprisoned four times more often than white people, and in states that have legalized the drug, white people have capitalized by starting dispensaries far more often than Black people, despite the disproportionate harm done to Black communities based on a now-legal drug.
This is white privilege.
While we have certainly made progress since the 1960s, Black Americans still face these barriers and many more that make life more difficult for them than for white Americans.
White privilege doesn’t mean white people don’t have to work hard. It just means that Black people in similar situations have to work harder than their white counterparts to achieve the same outcomes.
Steven Haagsma
DeAnna Eason
Housing Opportunities Made Equal
Buffalo