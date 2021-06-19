Letter: Statistics show reality of ‘white privilege’

It is unfortunate that letter writer Mark Clark finds the phrase white privilege “extremely racist.” His definition of privilege includes “a special advantage.”

This doesn’t have to mean handouts. According to Marie Beecham, “Privilege isn’t the presence of perks and benefits. It’s the absence of obstacles and barriers.”

While Clark may have worked hard his whole life to achieve success, did he do so while being Black? Americans who aren’t white face additional barriers to success that are not present for white Americans.

In 2019, Black workers with a college degree had a similar unemployment rate to white workers with only a high school degree and were much more likely to be underemployed, working jobs they were overqualified for. This is white privilege.