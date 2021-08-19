Letter: Station Twelve designs seem to have been lost

I am currently an Amherst resident, and live across the street from the alleged “Station Twelve,” former Northtown Plaza on Sheridan Drive. Nothing has been done on that site since Covid-19.

The site has remained vacant for one and a half years or more. I’ve heard potential stores are now pulling out. Perhaps it is because of the absence of any Metro Rail extension?

Who is going to save this beautiful Station Twelve? Please, someone buy this property. Don’t let it sit there and become an eyesore. Better still, extend the Metro Rail, as should have been done years ago.

Thomas M. Digati

Amherst