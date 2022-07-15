Letter: States should not force women to keep pregnancy

Compelled pregnancy is involuntary servitude, the coerced service of one person for the benefit of another. State-enforced continuance of pregnancy coerces the mother, against her will, to provide prenatal resources and benefits to the fetus. Involuntary servitude is forbidden by the 13th Amendment: “Neither slavery nor involuntary servitude … shall exist within the United States…”

Should a woman wish to terminate a pregnancy, regardless of how it came about, state-enforced continuance also engenders involuntary servitude that likewise violates the 13th Amendment. In addition to violating a woman’s personal liberty, enforced pregnancy more generally contributes to women’s inequality by relegating them to a service caste based on their sex. The fetus, as a potential person, has a right to life, but like any person, that right does not extend to the use of another person’s body to sustain it.