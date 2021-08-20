Letter: States should drop politics and mandate mask-wearing

Both governors of Texas and Florida have refused to mandate mask wearing in their respective states despite an increase in the Delta strain of Covid-19.

Medical masks have been in usage for over 2,000 years but people still resist wearing them. Pliny the Elder used animal bladder skins to filter dust while crushing mercuric sulfide – 13th century servants wore silk scarves to prevent contamination in preparing the emperor’s food. In the United States, some states mandated compulsory mask wearing in 1918 to try to combat the Spanish flu.

Since mask wearing became common last year I have noticed that some people actually look more attractive (myself included) while wearing a mask. The French would describe it as “raffine” or “haute couture,” which if I remember my high school French translates as, “OMG put the mask back on, you’re scaring the kids!”

Many of my boyhood heroes wore masks, the Lone Ranger, Zorro, Batman, Green Arrow, the list goes on and we thought it was cool.

The only fear I had when first wearing a mask was that when I went to the bank if people would raise their hands in the air and throw bags of money at me. Thankfully that never occurred because everyone else had a mask on as well. We looked like we were there for a Halloween party but without the goodies.