Letter: State vaccination sites provide pleasant experience

I realize that trying to get a vaccine remains difficult due to supply, but I would like to compliment the state for how well coordinated the vaccine centers are. Recently, I drove to Binghamton to get my first shot. In all seriousness, I was not in the facility for longer than 20 minutes (15 of which were after the shot to ensure I didn’t have a reaction.). The process was smooth as silk. At the door I had my temperature taken, was sent to the next stop which is where my insurance and ID were checked, sent to the next stop which is where my information was input, then off to get the shot. All of that was done, seriously, in five minutes or less. My stepson and a friend had their shot in Rochester and had the exact same experience. Another friend got his at the University at Buffalo and he, too, reported the same. It would be nice to give a compliment to all who have worked so hard to create this system and those who are working at the sites.