Letter: State transportation officials must rethink Sheridan Drive

On Feb. 3, Rod Watson wrote a column regarding dedicated lanes for bicycles and their lack of use during parts of the year and the detriment to the motoring public. I want to add to his commentary regarding the addition of these lanes on Sheridan Drive between Transit Road and Main Street. First of all, I rarely see anyone riding bikes on Sheridan Drive in Clarence before or even after the reconfiguration of lanes and I travel this road almost daily. The issue I have is regarding safety and it’s not necessarily with the cyclists. The bike lanes along Sheridan start several hundred feet from all the intersections and merges and at all of the those intersections the road goes from two lanes in each direction at the traffic lights to one lane and an automobile drag race ensues every time the light turns green and not in the theoretical zipper type merge that the designers probably envisioned. I have witnessed close calls and one finger salutes on numerous occasions.