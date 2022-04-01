Letter: State testing is unfair measure of student aptitude

I’m struggling to understand why we are still having children complete statewide standardized testing in English language arts and mathematics. We have established that many children are woefully behind and struggling to regain their confidence as learners. Why can’t we trust teachers to use their classroom-based assessments to report levels of competence in reading and mathematics so that students can get the instruction they need to be successful? We do not need to have children sobbing over tests that they cannot read for hours in order to prove that they are behind. Requiring children to “try” with a test that is well beyond their level accomplishes nothing. I suggest that the adults who are making these decisions be mandated to come to school and watch children as they suffer through this for the entire testing period.