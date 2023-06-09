To the June 1 letter writer, I applaud you for trying to do the right thing by going electric, and I’m sorry you’re having trouble reaping government incentives. Your New York EV rebate, if you bought a qualifying model, should have happened at the dealership point of sale, not with a government check. It’s not too late to claim a federal tax rebate. Check fueleconomy.gov to see if your car qualifies, and if so, file Form 8936. As for the solar panel contractor, try the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York or contact your Regional Energy Hub through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.