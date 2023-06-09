To the June 1 letter writer, I applaud you for trying to do the right thing by going electric, and I’m sorry you’re having trouble reaping government incentives. Your New York EV rebate, if you bought a qualifying model, should have happened at the dealership point of sale, not with a government check. It’s not too late to claim a federal tax rebate. Check fueleconomy.gov to see if your car qualifies, and if so, file Form 8936. As for the solar panel contractor, try the Better Business Bureau of Upstate New York or contact your Regional Energy Hub through the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.
Unfortunately, the government can’t promise that every business is honest. However, there are a couple of things New York should be doing to save us money. It’s important to know that gas companies are guaranteed a profit by the state for building and maintaining pipelines. That’s how they make money – not by charging customers for the gas. As people electrify their homes, fewer ratepayers will be hit with burgeoning bills unless the Legislature acts. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie should be forwarding the Just Energy Transition and the NY HEAT (Home Energy Affordable Transition) Acts to rein in gas companies’ subsidies to the tune of $150 billion, and plan for a cheaper. cleaner future.
People are also reading…
George Ann Carter
Warsaw