Letter: State should not approve PCB and toxic waste landfill

CWM Chemical Services in the Town of Porter has been unable to obtain approval for an enormous, national, six-million-ton PCB and toxic waste landfill. If CWM followed regulations, it would not be in the 20th year of its application process.

In a recent Another Voice column, CWM claims it investigated for radioactive contamination on its site with agency endorsements. The record indicates otherwise.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) never required CWM address its radioactive contamination until others raised concern. In 2003, residents discovered a 1972 New York State Department of Health Order restricting excavation on CWM property without consent due to radioactive contamination. CWM had disobeyed the Order for 20 years, dispersing radioactive material throughout the site, including lagoon ponds and landfills.

In 2004, state Health denied CWM’s request to lift its Order. Rather than comply, in 2005 CWM drafted a lawsuit against state Health to transfer authority to DEC. State Health prevailed and also discredited many of the investigations CWM’s column referenced.